Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4,091.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,182 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.