e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $30.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ELF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

