DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

