DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.16 ($47.25). 39,472 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

