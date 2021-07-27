Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 509,321 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 509,321 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 12.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $501,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.30.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

