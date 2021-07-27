Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

DPMLF opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPMLF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Dundee Securities cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

