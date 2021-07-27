DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.74. 36,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,235. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

