Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 232 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up 0.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

