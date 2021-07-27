Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $237.33. The company had a trading volume of 130,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $239.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

