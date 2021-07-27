Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Dorman Products stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,183. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,775,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

