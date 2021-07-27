Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. 1,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

