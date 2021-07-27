Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. 1,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.