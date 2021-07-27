Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 62.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPG opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

