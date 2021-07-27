Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.67. 2,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $708.86 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.