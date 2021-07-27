Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91. Docebo has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

