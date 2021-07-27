Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53. Disco has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $81.85.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.