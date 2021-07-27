DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

DRTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 512,285 shares of company stock worth $2,112,295 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

DRTT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

