Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,511 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $457,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,136 shares of company stock worth $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

