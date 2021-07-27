Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $693.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.