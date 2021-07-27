Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of EZCORP worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $54,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $91,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

