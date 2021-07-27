Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.66 Million Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNR. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.