Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

