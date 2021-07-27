Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Shares of FANG opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.