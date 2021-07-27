Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $164.95

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.95, but opened at $168.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $166.23, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.90. The stock has a market cap of $530.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

