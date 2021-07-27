Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,442.50 ($44.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,447.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £80.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.72. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

