Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.83 ($20.98) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

