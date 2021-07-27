Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price to $140.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.73.

NYSE:AJG opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

