Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. DBS Vickers lowered TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.01.

NYSE TAL opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

