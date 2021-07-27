Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.