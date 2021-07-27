Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.08 ($185.97).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €127.75 ($150.29) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion and a PE ratio of -18.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

