Dash Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $360.15 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $143.44 or 0.00377190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.50 or 0.01237229 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,249,209 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

