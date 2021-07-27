Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $290.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43. Danaher has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

