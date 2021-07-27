D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

