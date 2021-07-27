D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $9.15 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of FirstCash worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.