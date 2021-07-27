D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

