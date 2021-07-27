D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,299 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Qurate Retail worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 719,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 62,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 220,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

