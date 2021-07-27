D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viad by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Viad by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

