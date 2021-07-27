D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 351,650 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 888.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,650 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Sotera Health worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

