CyberOptics (CYBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CyberOptics to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.