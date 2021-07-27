CyberOptics (CYBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CyberOptics to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.