CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVRX. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.22 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $19.93 on Monday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

