Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2021 guidance at 7.100-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.10-7.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CW stock opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

