Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,017 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

