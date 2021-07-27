Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Domtar worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domtar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $24,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 288,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

