Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 243.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,751 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Perficient worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

