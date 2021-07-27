Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,856 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.