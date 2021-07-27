Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 529.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

