CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.45 and a 1-year high of C$17.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

