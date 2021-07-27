CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman Sells 35,000 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 9,047,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CSX by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
