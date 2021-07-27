CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman Sells 35,000 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 9,047,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CSX by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.