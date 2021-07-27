CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

