CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,650 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

