Cryptocean (CRON) Tops One Day Volume of $272,206.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and $272,206.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00005710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00775972 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

